The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched its sixth Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, with the addition of a new component aimed at spurring investment in underrepresented communities within the innovation economy at scale.
The 2021 competition and Small Business Innovation Research Catalyst programs will recognize the nation’s most innovative organizations with inclusive approaches toward supporting entrepreneurs in research and development.
New to this year’s competition, two tracks will run totaling over $5 million in cash prizes.
Competition rules, requirements and additional information can be found at sbir.gov/accelerators. The submission deadline is 4 p.m. June 25.