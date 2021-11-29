BOSTON — Lending in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s two flagship lending programs in Massachusetts increased 43 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, according to the SBA.
The total dollar amount in millions, increased from $677,599 to $968,788 (including the $281 million in third party loans). Lenders and small businesses benefited from SBA lending incentives leading to more resources for the road to recovery and growth.
The largest area of growth came in the 69 percent increase in the gross dollar amount for the 7(a) loan guaranty program from the previous year from ($280.3 to $480.2 million). The 504 loan program also saw a healthy increase of 28 percent in the dollar amount approved, along with an increase in loan approvals by 27 percent.
Underserved categories represented 19.9 percent of the total combined 7A and 504, which is a 29 percent increase from the previous year
SBA Massachusetts District Office will hold its annual meeting virtually this year on Dec. 10 to recognize lenders. Information: www.sba.gov/ma.