SBA Massachusetts forms alliance with Latino Economic Development Corporation

BOSTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Massachusetts office has formed a strategic alliance with the Latino Economic Development Corporation, according to SBA Massachusetts District Director Robert Nelson.
The new LEDC Western Massachusetts office in Springfield will include a PeoplesBank business lounge offering a place for entrepreneurs to meet and network. Business coaches will provide mentorship and support new entrepreneurs and emerging businesses with navigating resources. New businesses will also have an opportunity to participate in a digital business neighborhood initiative.
SBA Massachusetts Lender Relations Specialist Carlos Hernandez will co-host a webinar in Spanish, “Recursos Federales para Pequeñas Empresas,” at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Office staff from the SBA’s district offices in Dallas, Houston, New Mexico and San Antonio will also participate.
All are invited to join. Information:www.sba.gov.