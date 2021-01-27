BOSTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Massachusetts District Office is recruiting executives of small businesses poised for growth in underserved markets for its 2021 Emerging Leaders Initiative.
Recruitment is underway specifically for a Springfield and Western Massachusetts cohort. This is the first time the program has been brought to Western Massachusetts.
Interested small-business owners can learn more regarding eligibility, how to apply, class schedules and locations at sba.gov/emergingleaders, or by contacting the SBA’s Springfield branch manager at Oreste.Varela@sba.gov.