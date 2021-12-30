The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting nominations for the 2022 National Small Business Week Awards.
The awards recognize the achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses, and the contributions they have made to their communities and the nation’s economy.
All nominations should be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. Jan. 11. The awards will be presented at a ceremony during the first week of May.
To nominate a small-business owner, or to download related forms, criteria and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw.