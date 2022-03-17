The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing additional deferment of principal and interest payments for existing COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program borrowers.
Borrowers now will receive a total of 30 months of deferment from the inception on all approved COVID EIDL program loans.
The extended deferment period will provide additional flexibility to small-business owners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in hard-hit sectors managing disruption with recent variants, as well as recent supply chain and inflation challenges amid a growing economic recovery.
Since its inception, the COVID EIDL program, a federal disaster relief loan, has allocated more than $351 billion in aid to 3.9 million borrowers, including to the smallest of small businesses from historically underserved, disadvantaged communities.
Information: sba.gov.