The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing an additional deferment on principal and interest payments for existing COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program borrowers.

Borrowers now will receive a total of 30 months of deferment from the inception on all approved COVID EIDL program loans.

The extended deferment period will provide additional flexibility to small-business owners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in hard-hit sectors managing disruption with recent variants, as well as recent supply chain and inflation challenges amid a growing economic recovery.

Since its inception, the COVID EIDL program, a federal disaster relief loan, has allocated more than $351 billion in aid to 3.9 million borrowers, including to the smallest of small businesses from historically underserved, disadvantaged communities.

Information: sba.gov.