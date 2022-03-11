The U.S. Small Business Administration is inviting eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses.
The training will be a continuation of the training that participants receive as part of the SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
The SBA anticipates awarding one cooperative agreement from this announcement. For specific instructions on obtaining, completing and submitting an application, visit grants.gov and search for opportunity number SB-OVB2-22-002 or CFDA 59.044.
Proposals submitted via other media, including the SBA’s website, will be rejected and will not be evaluated. Submissions must be sent via grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. April 11.
The SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development will host an information session at 2 p.m. March 18 to answer questions about the funding opportunity. Information: sba.gov.
Questions about B2B funding can be submitted to Jerry Godwin, at jerry.godwin@sba.gov, no later than 5 p.m. March 16.