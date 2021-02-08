The U.S. Small Business Administration is seeking public comment on a proposed rule designed to remove regulatory provisions that exclude certain faith-based organizations from seven business loan and disaster assistance programs.
These programs include the Intermediary Relending Program; Business Loan programs (7(a), Microloan and 504 programs); Economic Injury Disaster Loan program; Military Reservist Economic Injury Disaster Loan program; and Immediate Disaster Assistance Program.
Public comments on this proposed rule can be submitted on or before Feb. 18 at regulations.gov, using the following RIN number: RIN 3245-AH60.
The public also can comment by mail to Valerie Mills, Executive Operations Officer, Office of General Counsel, U.S. Small Business Administration, 409 Third St. SW, Washington, DC 20416.
The SBA will post all comments at regulations.gov.