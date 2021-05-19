WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration has set 8 p.m. Monday as the deadline for eligible eating establishments to submit applications to the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced.
To date, the program has received more than 303,000 applications representing over $69 billion in requested funds, and nearly 38,000 applicants have been approved for more than $6 billion. Of the overall submitted applications, 57 percent came from women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners. The SBA has received applications from these priority groups:
• 12,898 applications from businesses with not more than $50,000 in pre-pandemic revenue requesting $290 million.
• 73,671 applications from businesses with not more than $500,000 in annual pre-pandemic revenue requesting $6.1 billion.
• 34,010 applications from businesses with $500,000 to $1,500,000 in annual pre-pandemic revenue requesting $8.4 billion.
The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund signed into law by President Joe Biden established an initial $5 billion set-aside established by Congress for applicants with gross receipts not more than $500,000. To further ensure an equitable distribution of funds, Guzman created two additional funding allocations to ensure the smallest of the small restaurants and other eating establishments have equitable access: First, $500 million for applicants with 2019 gross receipts not more than $50,000, and secondly, $4 billion for applicants with 2019 gross receipts between $500,000 and $1,500,000.
To apply to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, visit sba.gov/restaurants.