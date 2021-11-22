The U.S. Small Business Administration will be accepting loans and targeted advance applications for the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program through Dec. 31 and will continue to process them after that date until the funds are exhausted.
The SBA will also accept supplemental target advance applications through Dec. 31, but may not be able to process some applications submitted near that deadline due to legal requirements. The SBA strongly encourages small businesses in this category to apply by Dec. 10 to ensure adequate processing time. Information: www.sba.gov./eidl.