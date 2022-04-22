Schiff, Westgate named to CHP board of trustees

GREAT BARRINGTON — Arlene D. Schiff and Katherine Westgate have been named to the board of trustees at Community Health Programs.
A Lenox resident, Schiff is the national director of Life & Legacy, a program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation in Agawam, which assists organizations in building their endowment. For 12 years, Schiff was the executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, and she previously worked as an administrator with the former Berkshire Children and Families in Pittsfield (now 18 Degrees). She also led the North Adams Office of Community Development for seven years. She holds a master’s degree from Harvard University and completed her undergraduate education at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Westgate is the global head of mobile commerce for Google Play Partnerships. She has broad digital industry expertise, reflected in a series of leadership roles she has held at Google and Microsoft, at the travel technology company Amadeus, and with the global consultancy Mitchell Madison Group. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and divides her time between New York and Stockbridge, where her family has a long history in the town.