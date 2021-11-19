PITTSFIELD — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont is offering scholarships for its youth training programs in custodial, customer service and employability skills. Fifteen scholarships are available for young adults, ages 18 to 24, for one or more of Goodwill’s “Gateway to Employment” programs through June 2022. Funding support for these programs includes a $7,686 Community Development Block Grant from the city of Pittsfield. Information: Kathy Anker, director of mission services, kanker@goodwillberkshires.org; or visit goodwill-berkshires.org.