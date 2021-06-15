The Transportation Alliance has made available more than $273,000 in new educational scholarships available for taxi and livery fleets and their drivers in Massachusetts.
The scholarships will pay up to $1,250 per fleet and $150 per driver for courses aimed at improving safety and service quality.
The scholarships are funded through a grant from MassDevelopment, a state and economic development and finance authority.
The alliance, established in 1917, is a nonprofit trade association that represents the owners and managers of taxicab, livery, paratransit, nonemergency medical transportation, school, shuttle and luxury fleets.
Applications for fleets and drivers can be found online, and also are available at RideLocalMA.com. Scholarships will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until the money fully is expended.
Information: thetransportationalliance.org.