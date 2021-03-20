Former Sheffield resident Nina Scibelli has been named sales associate for business to business at National Braille Press in Boston.
In this role, Scibelli will coordinate with clients and the production team to facilitate custom Braille products that meet each project’s needs and promote accessibility.
Scibelli began at National Braille Press in February 2020, as a sales administrator. Before that, she worked as a restaurant manager at Club Passim in Harvard Square, a nonprofit folk music venue.
She also has worked as a stage manager at the Boston Midsummer Opera, Berkshire Theatre Group, Berkshire Pulse and Berkshire Fringe Festival.
Scibelli, who lives in Allston, holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative producing and management from the California Institute of the Arts and an associate degree in liberal arts from Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington.