PITTSFIELD — Episode 2 of "Project Frontline," a multi-part COVID-19 documentary series featuring Boyd Technologies of Lee, will debut virtually Thursday. That episode, “Building a Response,” will air at 7 p.m. A panel discussion with the documentary’s producers that originally was filmed at the Berkshire Innovation Center will follow the screening.
In lieu of a ticket to the premiere, Boyd Technologies is asking attendees to consider making a donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield. Boyd Technologies will provide a matching gift. Registration is free.
Registration information: tinyurl.com/kwea0auv