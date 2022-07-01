ADAMS — Barbara Guido, the SVP of retail banking at Adams Community Bank, recently graduated from the New England School for Financial Studies Graduate School of Banking Program at Babson College. The graduation ceremony took place at Babson’s Center for Executive Education in Wellesley.
Sponsored by the Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont Bankers Associations, the program provides banking professionals with the tools to manage effectively in today’s changing financial ecosystem.
The program is open to applicants who hold key leadership roles in a financial institution and demonstrate the ability to assume greater responsibility within their organization