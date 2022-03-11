Shakespeare & Co. appoints Stevenson communications director

LENOX — Jaclyn C. Stevenson of Richmond has been appointed director of marketing and communications at Shakespeare & Company.
In her position, Stevenson will direct all marketing and communications efforts for the company and supervises the graphic design and patron services departments — including in the areas of audience engagement, retail operations and concessions. She also serves as co-chair of the Communications subcommittee of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility Committee, and as liaison to the Lenox Cultural District steering committee.
Stevenson has 20 years of communications experience having worked with a wide range of clients including Toyota Motor Corporation, CIGNA Healthcare, Disney World Sports, Spalding, and many others. She most recently served as director of marketing and communications for Columbia-Greene Community College in New York.
She hold a bachelor’s degree in English from Bridgewater State University and a master’s degree in organization development from American International College as well as several certifications relative to web accessibility, social media management and risk management.