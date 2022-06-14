LENOX — Shakespeare & Company will celebrate its 45th season on June 25 with the Sapphire Gala, held at The New Spruce Theater, a 500-seat amphitheater that is the company’s newest venue.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and one-night-only performances of theater, classical music, and dance. The 2022 Philip Heller Distinguished Service Award will also be presented. Shakespeare & Company COVID policies will be in place during the gala.
Table tickets with seating for eight are available at sapphire ($25,000), gold ($10,000), and silver levels ($5,000). Individual tickets are available at sapphire ($750) and gold levels ($450). Ticket sales support year-round Shakespeare & Company performance, education, and training programs.
Guests are asked to RSVP to manager of individual giving Kristen Moriarty by June 17 at 413-637-1199, ext. 105, or kmoriarty@shakespeare.org.