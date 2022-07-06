LENOX — Shakespeare & Company will host a one-week professional development workshop for teachers from July 11 through July 16 at the company’s Lenox campus. It will be led by founding member and Director of Education Kevin G. Coleman.
The July Romeo & Juliet workshop will offer new ways for teachers and students to engage with Shakespeare’s text through practical, structure-based methodologies; and techniques for the rehearsal room. Each six-day workshop includes 36 hours of Professional Development Credit, take-home materials of the strategies and rationale for each activity, tickets to Shakespeare & Company, and optional evening classes.
Tuition is $900. Scholarships, as well as limited housing in the Berkshires, are available upon request. Information/applications: email Kaitlin Henderson at khenderson@shakespeare.org.