LENOX — Mary Ann Turney, of Otis and Mesa, Ariz., has received the Philip Heller Distinguished Service Award from Shakespeare & Company, for exemplary volunteer service for more than a decade.
The award and fund, established in 2019, was created by Anita Heller, of Lenox, in memory of her husband, Philip Heller, who served as pro bono legal counsel to Shakespeare & Company from its inception in 1978 until his death in 2018.
The fund gives annual recognition to a member of the community for extraordinary service to the company, with surplus money used to make improvements to Shakespeare & Company’s campus.
This is the third year the award has been presented. The first recipient was Sarah Lytle, of Richmond, and the second was Bob Lohbauer, of Lee.