Shakespeare & Company announces actor training workshops

LENOX — Following two years of reduced programming, Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has announced a full schedule of workshops and intensives for fall 2022, including both in-person and online offerings.
Beginning Friday, the Center for Actor Training will offer several different workshops and intensives throughout the autumn months, designed for theater professionals from around the world.
In-person sessions will be held at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, and at various locations in New York City, Raleigh, N.C., and San Jose, Calif. A selection of online workshops is also planned. Information: shakespeare.org, 413-637-1199, ext. 114.