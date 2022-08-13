Shakespeare & Company founder Tina Packer receives career achievement award

LENOX — Tina Packer, the founding artistic director of Shakespeare & Company. has been awarded the 2022 Ellen Stewart Career Achievement Award in Professional Theatre from The Association for Theatre in Higher Education.
The award is named for the late American theater director and producer Ellen Stewart and is awarded annually to an individual primarily based in professional theater, honoring a career of distinguished service to the field. Packer founded Shakespeare & Company in 1978.
Ellen Stewart Career Achievement awardees are recognized for superlative contributions to the field over the span of a career and exhibit significant selfless service; serve as authentic role models to peers and students; are original thinkers whose work has established new frames of reference; are instrumental in nurturing careers of others; are proven, effective advocates for the field; and known for supporting multiculturalism and diversity in theater and education, according to the ATHE.
Based in Santa Cruz, Calif., the Association for Theatre in Higher Education is a comprehensive nonprofit professional membership organization that strives to promote and advance the practice of theater and performance in higher education that was founded in 1986.