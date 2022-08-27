On the job with Shannon Regan, paramedic who sees both beautiful and scary moments

PITTSFIELD — Growing up, Shannon Regan admired a cousin who worked as a paramedic for the Westfield Fire Department.
That cousin is still on the job — and now Regan is too, having followed that path into emergency medicine. A paramedic since 2013, Regan works for County Ambulance in Pittsfield, where she began earlier as an EMT. We spoke with her about life as a paramedic and her earlier training.
When not helping to save lives, Regan kayaks and tends a "project farm" with chickens and ducks. "I'm a project queen. That's my thing."
Q: What's the difference between an EMT and a paramedic?
A: Really it comes down to your scope of practice. As an EMT, we focus on basic life support like breathing maneuvers, CPR and a couple of medications. As a parademic, we have a cardiac monitor, we have EKGs, we have quite a lot of medications. It's just a larger scope of practice.
The No. 1 question I get in the ambulance, when we arrive when somebody is having horrible chest pain, is, "You're going to stay with me, right? You're not going to go up front and drive." A lot of people don't even realize that we do things.
Paramedics have a more advanced skill set and a lot more intervention that's available.
Q: Why did you want to go from being an EMT to a paramedic?
A: Becoming a paramedic was something I had been interested in because my cousin is a woman who I idolized as a child. She was a paramedic firefighter in Westfield. She was that strong, fun cousin you always wanted to be like.
One thing with emergency medicine is quick decision-making and having the ability to lead. When I was around her, I just always admired that. She was a leader in everything she did in life.
Advancing to the paramedic level was always a goal. My mother is a nurse, so an interest in medicine was kind of a given. She knew Brian Andrews, which brought me to County Ambulance. (Andrews is president of County Ambulance)
Q: What is a call like?
A: It depends on the call. If it's a chest pain call, we're going to look for concerns that could lead to a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack. We would treat them for their pain. Significant respiratory distress could lead to intubation. Otherwise, we will try and manage it with medications. Lots and lots of options. It's an incredible field.
Q: Can you do almost anything a doctor can do, or is your medical care limited?
A: I wouldn't want to compare us to a doctor, because there's a big difference in education and scope. But we do have a lot of options. We operate on protocols set by the state. In the event something is a little bit out of our scope, we can call our medical control doctor and we would discuss the patient and come up with a care plan together.
Q: How do you become a paramedic?
A: First you have to be an EMT and you have to gain experience and with the EMS system. You get that experience as an EMT. An EMT is one of the most undervalued employees imaginable, because basic life support is far more important than anything. Just being good at those interventions, which keeps people breathing and keeps people comfortable, are huge.
Q: What's a typical call?
A: I think that is the beautiful and interesting thing about emergency medicine. There is no such thing as a typical call. We do everything. There are beautiful moments and there are chaotic and scary moments. A typical call would be anything from holding an elderly woman's hand from hospice and bringing her home to be with her family, to something as simple as delivering a baby.
It could be discussing the worst thing imaginable with family members. I've been doing this long enough now that you think you won't be surprised. And then you're surprised. Every day, we see some strange and interesting things. We definitely get to share in a lot of beautiful moments, including having people's trust.
Q: It sounds like the unknown is an intriguing part of this job.
A: Absolutely. That's why this field really requires you to have the ability to think fast. We're all different. We have pretty high turnover in this field of work because it's challenging and it's not for everybody. I think that some people aren't going to find that out until that call that kinds of makes or breaks you. You find that if you can continue to go on, you can really do it.
Q: What's the most unusual call you've been on?
A: I actually had an individual call me because he wanted to know if I thought the little red dot on his belly was a bed bug bite. He had absolutely no concern about anything else.
Sometimes we get calls where there are no patients and we don't know why we were called. That's always an eerie feeling.
Q: What's the best part of your job?
A: Honestly, we have the privilege to be part of somebody else's life. They're trusting us with their care.
Q: Have you delivered a baby?
A: I have, a couple of times now. It's definitely a beautiful, beautiful thing. I think that might not be the favorite of a lot of people, but I've definitely enjoyed doing it.
Q: You get called to a house and somebody's giving birth?
A: Sometimes it happens quickly and unexpectedly. In those situations there's high energy, until we know that things are not complicated [with the birth] and you don't have to stress — and you can wrap this baby up and give them to their mother. It's a beautiful thing.
Q: Is that an example of having to think quickly on this job?
A: Oh, absolutely. We've had incidents where, when you get to the person, there's no space in the house to move. You've got to figure out how to extricate this person safely from their home. We go into environments that aren't safe. You could have a home where the floor is unstable, or there's a dog that hasn't been put away. Being able to think quickly, and change your plan quickly, are huge parts of this job.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who wants to be a paramedic?
A: Always talk to your patient. Take in information from around you. Always reach out for help when you need help, because there are a lot of moments that aren't so beautiful. There seems to be this mindset where sadness [is viewed] as weakness, and we're working very hard now to eliminate that.
Q: How do you deal with the bad calls?
A: We have some excellent services that Brian Andrews [of County Ambulance] is always ready to discuss. My best approach is to talk about it. I have some close friends and we vent to each other. I try to stay active through hobbies. I have a very healthy work/life separation, which is one of the most important things. A lot of us love this field and we let it engulf our lives and let it become who we are.
Have a system that works for you as an individual. Take advantage of services offered through your company. They will save your life.