PITTSFIELD — Gabriela Sheehan has been appointed Berkshire resettlement coordinator by Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts, which has an office in Pittsfield. She will join its New America Program to facilitate the reception and placement of Afghan refugees in Berkshire County, She assumes her new duties Monday.
For two years, Sheehan, who grew up in a multilingual, bicultural home, served on the board of the United Educators of Pittsfield, the city’s teachers union. She recently taught English as a second language classes to students at W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington.
Sheehan holds a Master of Education in career and technical education from Northern Arizona University and taught in the Pittsfield Public Schools system for more than 10 years.