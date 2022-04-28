CHARLEMONT — The Cruckfather LLC of Shelburne was recently selected by a panel of judges to be the winner of the 2022 Mohawk Trail Entrepreneur Challenge sponsored by small business accelerator Lever of North Adams.
By finishing first, The Cruckfather received a $25,000 Lever Innovation Grant for its innovative timber frame construction business model. The finals, which included a pitch contest by the event’s four finalists, took place at Foolhardy Hill in Charlemont.
Hill Tavern Farm of Charlemont was chosen as the runner-up. The two other finalists were Larkitecture and Coopers Wood Products, both of North Adams.