LEE — Eva Sheridan has joined Boyd Technologies as senior director of human resources.
In this role, Sheridan will be responsible for the strategic growth and development of the company’s human capital and oversight of all human resources efforts. She also has joined the company’s senior leadership team and will report directly to CEO Stephen Boyd.
Sheridan, a Stockbridge resident, is a well-known human resources executive in Berkshire County who previously held executive roles at Main Street Hospitality Group in Stockbridge and MountainOne Financial Group in North Adams.
She also serves as president and chair of the Berkshire County Regional Employment Board in Pittsfield and as a board member for Community Access to the Arts in Great Barrington.
Sheridan, a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, holds a Master of Arts degree in human resource development from American International College.