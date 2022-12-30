Shertzer joins Berkshire Bank’s retail bank leadership team

PITTSFIELD — Dan Shertzer has been named first vice president and regional manager of Berkshire Bank’s financial center network in eastern Massachusetts.
In his new role, Shertzer will oversee seven Berkshire Bank financial center locations in the greater Boston area.
Shertzer previously served as regional manager for Capital One, leading its cafe teams in the Northeast, Boston, and California areas. The Worcester resident has 35 years of management experience across multiple industries, including Apple and Starbucks, and 20 years as a direct leader of other managers.