Sheryl McQuade to head TD Bank's New England Metro Region

Sheryl L. McQuade, who once worked for Berkshire Bank, has been named regional president of TD Bank’s New England Metro region.
In this role, McQuade will lead New Jersey-based TDBank's New England consumer and small business, commercial, and middle-market banking and lending services throughout a network of approximately 310 stores and nearly 2,900 employees in the greater New England region. She joined TD in 2019 as regional president of the Northern New England Metro.
McQuade has more than 30 years' experience serving many banking roles in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Her previous experience includes commercial and middle-market banking, consumer banking, credit risk management and retail branch development within New England at Bank of America, Fleet Bank and Berkshire Bank. McQuade serves on the board of directors of the Granite YMCA and the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association.
TD, which operates a branch in Pittsfield, was the No. 1 retail bank by deposits in Maine and New Hampshire and was ranked second in Vermont as of June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.