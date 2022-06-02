Shire Donuts is opening its second location in Dalton on Friday — just in time for National Donut Day

DALTON — Shire Donuts will officially open its new store at 813 Dalton Division Road in Dalton at 7 a.m. Friday — which also happens to be National Donut Day.
This is the second location for Shire Donuts, which owners Jeff and Heather King originally opened in Adams in October 2020. The business features homemade doughnuts made to order.
Due to staffing and logistical challenges, Shire Donuts' other shop at 52 Summer St. in Adams will be closed on Friday, but will be open Saturday and Sunday, according to a post on the company's Facebook page. Shire Donuts will not be taking online pre-orders this weekend as the business works on expanding its online ordering to include its new Dalton shop.