The U.S. Small Business Administration has begun notifying the recipients of supplemental awards through its Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The SBA so far has awarded over $10 billion in economic relief through this program to 12,000 venues, including several that operate in Berkshire County. More than 90 percent of the grants have supported venues with fewer than 50 employees.
The supplemental award period remains open, and the SBA continues sending supplemental invitations to eligible SVOG awardees.
Applicants can choose to apply for any amount up to 50 percent of their original SVOG amount, with a $10 million cap of the initial and supplemental awards combined, according to the law.
The supplemental awards also allow SVOG recipients to extend the time to use their grant money for expenses accrued through June 30, 2022, and lengthen their budget period to 18 months from the initial grant’s award date.
Information: sba.gov/svog.