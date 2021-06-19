LENOX — Christopher A. Silipigno has been promoted to chief executive officer of Renaissance Investment Group LLC, a financial services firm headquartered in the Berkshires that specializes in comprehensive financial counseling and investment management for high-net-worth individuals.
For the past three years, Silipigno has served as the company’s chief operating officer. During this time, Renaissance has increased its client base at its fastest pace in 20 years and nearly doubled the amount of assets being managed.
Silipigno has been instrumental in this development, as well as helping Renaissance introduce new technology, providing even closer client contact and enhanced information sharing for clients and the team.