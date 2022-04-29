Simon’s Rock grad receives Fulbright grant

GREAT BARRINGTON — Chazlee Myers, a 2012 graduate of Bard College at Simon’s Rock, has been awarded an English teaching assistant grant by the U.S.-Italy Fulbright Commission.
Myers will provide assistance to local English teachers in Italy and act as a cultural ambassador for the United States from October until June 2023. Myers is one of only ten ETA grant awardees for Italy.
Myers majored in German studies and photography at Simon’s Rock and studied abroad in Germany at the University of Marburg. When Myers begins her position in southern Italy in October her focus will be on working with at-risk populations, especially young African women and young refugees. Two organizations that she plans to partner with are Donne di Benin City Palermo and Refugees Welcome Italia.