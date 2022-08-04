<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Single-family home sales in Berkshire County decline in June

Single-family home sales in Berkshire County dropped 5.4 percent in June compared to June 2021, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.

PEABODY — Single-family home sales in the Berkshire declined by more than 5 percent on a year-over-year basis in June, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.

A total of 158 transactions took place in June compared to 167 in June 2021, a drop of 5.4 percent. Year-to-date sales were down 7.6 percent, with 681 single family home sold through June compared to 737 last year.

The median sale price fof single-family homes rose 1.9 percent year-over-year to $316,000, and has jumped 8.9 percent to $429,000 year-to-date.

Condomimum sales in the Berkshire were down 6.7 percent year-over-year in June, but 25 percent year-to-date with 84 units having been sold this year compared to 112 in June 2021.

