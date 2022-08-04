Single-family home sales in Berkshire County decline in June

PEABODY — Single-family home sales in the Berkshire declined by more than 5 percent on a year-over-year basis in June, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
A total of 158 transactions took place in June compared to 167 in June 2021, a drop of 5.4 percent. Year-to-date sales were down 7.6 percent, with 681 single family home sold through June compared to 737 last year.
The median sale price fof single-family homes rose 1.9 percent year-over-year to $316,000, and has jumped 8.9 percent to $429,000 year-to-date.
Condomimum sales in the Berkshire were down 6.7 percent year-over-year in June, but 25 percent year-to-date with 84 units having been sold this year compared to 112 in June 2021.