PEABODY— Sales of single-family homes in Berkshire County increased 6.1 percent in February on a year-to-year basis, according to the Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions.
A total of 87 single-family homes were sold in the Berkshires last month compared to 82 in February 2021. The median sales price has increased 19.0 percent to $249,900 since last year and 23.8 percent to $282,000 year-to-date.
Statewide, singles of single-family homes were down 14.7 percent in February year-to-year, and have dropped 11.3 percent year-to-date.
Sales of condominiums in the Berkshire dropped 5.9 percent in February year-to-year but the median sale prices has jumped 122.1 percent to $233,000 since last year and 99.7 percent to $242,111 year-to-date.