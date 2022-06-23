PEABODY — Sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires declined again in May, dropping 14.1 percent compared to the same month last year, according to the Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions. Year-to-date sales are down 8.2 percent.
Prices, however, are going up. The median sales price of $299,950 for single-family homes in the Berkshires in May represents a 17.6 percent increase year-over-year. The median sale price year-to-date has risen 13.7 percent, to $289,900.
Only two of the state’s 14 counties, Middlesex and Norfolk, experienced increases in the sales of single-family homes in May year-over-year. Sales in Hampden County were exactly the same as last year.
Statewide, the median sales price for single-family homes in May increased 12.4 percent to $590,000 year-over-year, a new all time high since the Warren Group began tracking those statistics in 1987.