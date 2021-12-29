Single-family home sales continue to drop
The sales of single-family homes in Berkshire County continued to decline on a year-over-year basis in November, according to the Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions.
Sales in the Berkshires fell 10.9 percent in November, but that figure was a significant improvement from October when year-over-year sales of single-family homes had fallen by 33.9 percent.
Statewide, sales of single-family homes in November dropped 7.8 percent in November year-over-year, but were 16 percent higher than in November 2019, before the surge in the sales of single-family homes occurred in both Massachusetts and the Berkshires due to COVID-19. The Berkshire County figures for November 2019 were not available. Year-to-date sales of single-family homes in Berkshire County are down 4.7 percent through November.
“When looking at the November sales numbers, it’s important to do a two-year analysis to get a complete picture of the Massachusetts housing market,” said Warren Group CEO Tim Warren. “One might think that a 7.8 percent decrease is cause for alarm, but activity is still above where it was during a ‘normal’ marketplace.”
Staff reports