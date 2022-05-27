Housing Photo

Sales of single-family homes in Berkshire County were down 19.5 percent in April from the same time last year, according to the Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

BOSTON — Single-family home sales in the Berkshires dropped 19.5 percent in April on a year-over-year basis, according to the Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions.

The number of single-family home sales last month was 99 compared to 123 in April 2021. The sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires have dropped 6.4 percent year-to-date. The median sale price in April is 0.3 percent ahead of last year, and is 11.8 percent higher at $285,000 year-to-date.

Condominium sales in the Berkshires were down 36 percent in April year-over-year and by 21.1 percent year-to-date. The median sales price has risen 32.6 percent, to $404,500, year-over-year and 29.1 percent, to $319,000, year-to-date.

The total sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts in April dropped 11.1 percent year-over-year.