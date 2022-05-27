BOSTON — Single-family home sales in the Berkshires dropped 19.5 percent in April on a year-over-year basis, according to the Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions.
The number of single-family home sales last month was 99 compared to 123 in April 2021. The sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires have dropped 6.4 percent year-to-date. The median sale price in April is 0.3 percent ahead of last year, and is 11.8 percent higher at $285,000 year-to-date.
Condominium sales in the Berkshires were down 36 percent in April year-over-year and by 21.1 percent year-to-date. The median sales price has risen 32.6 percent, to $404,500, year-over-year and 29.1 percent, to $319,000, year-to-date.
The total sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts in April dropped 11.1 percent year-over-year.