Single-family home sales down nearly 30 percent in November in Berkshire County

PEABODY — Single-family home sales in Berkshire County dropped almost 30 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
The local decline coincided with a 29.4 percent drop in the sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month year-over year. The statewide drop in sales is due to higher interest rates, constricted activity and other economic uncertainties that impact activity, according to The Warren Group.
The number of homes sold last month in the Berkshires was 179 compared to 126 in November 2021, a decrease of 29.6 percent. Year-to-date sales of single-family homes in the Berkshire are down 11.5 percent through November with 1,594 sold through last month compared to 1,411 through the first 11 months of 2021. The median sales price has risen 3.9 percent on a year-over-year basis to $292,000, while the year-to-date sales price is up 11.1 percent to $300,000.
Sales of Berkshire condominiums dropped 51.9 percent in November year-over-year and have declined 14.3 percent year-to-date.