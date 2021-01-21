Sales of single-family homes in Berkshire County ended 2020 with a flourish as double-digit increases were recorded in December in overall sales and in the median sales price on a year-over-year basis.
Monthly sales jumped 52.3 percent, as 195 units were sold, compared with 128 in December 2019, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
Year-to-date sales were up 21.2 percent, as 1,538 were sold in 2020, compared with 1,864 in 2019. The median sales price rose 21.9 percent, to $270,000.
The year-to-date sales price increased 15.8 percent, to $249,000.
Condominium sales increased by 22.2 percent in December, as 22 were sold last month, compared with 18 during the same month in 2019. Year-to-date sales rose 5.5 percent, with 191 units sold, compared with 181 in 2019.
The year-to-date sales price soared 59.2 percent from, $179,000 in 2019 to $285,000 last year.