Single-family home sales in the Berkshires declined in 2022

PEABODY — Single-family home sales in the Berkshires dropped in both December and for all of 2022, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
The number of sales in December dropped 23 percent from the same month in 2021, which left year-to-date sales through December down 12.5 percent. A total of 1,539 single family homes were sold in the Berkshires in 2022, compared to 1,759 in 2021.
The median sales price for single-family homes remained unchanged at $300,000 in December year-over-year, but increased 9.1 percent, to $300,000, year-to-date.
Statewide, sales of single family homes were down 31.7 percent in December year-over-year, and 15.9 percent yeat-to-date. The median sale price rose 2.0 percent year-over-year, but increased 7.8 percent, to $550,000, year to date.
Sales of condominiums in the Berkshire dropped 54.5 percent in December year-to-year, and 32.9 percent year-to-date. The year-to-date median sale price for condos in the Berkshire jumped 26.6 percent to $293,100.