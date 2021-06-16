PEABODY — Sales of single-family homes in Berkshire County remained on the upswing last month as they rose 50 percent on a year-to-year-basis, according to the Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions.
A total of 135 single-family houses were sold in the Berkshires in May compared to 90 during the same month last year. Year-to-date sales are up 12 percent. The median sale price has increased 20.6 percent to $410,000 on a year-to-year basis, and 16 percent to $385,000 year-to-date.
Condominium sales in the Berkshires were up 321 percent on a year-to-year basis in May with 21 selling last month compared to 5 in May 2020. Year-to-date, 97 condominiums have been sold compared to 39 at this time last year, an increase of 148.7 percent. However, the median sale price has dropped 34.3 percent to $199,000 year-to-year, and 31 percent to $245,000 year-to-date.