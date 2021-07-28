Sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires remained on the upward trend in June, as they increased 20.3 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to the Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions. Year-to-date sales of single family home are up 28.4 percent, with 736 having been sold so far this compared to 573 during the first six months of 2020. The median sale price has risen 28.3 percent year-over-year, from $243,500 to $312,500. Year-to-date, the median sales price is up 26.3 percent, from $210,000 to $265,000. Condominium sales in June dropped 6.3 percent year-over-year, but have increased more than 100 percent year-to-date. A total of 112 condos have been sold in the Berkshires so far this year compared to 55 at this time last year.