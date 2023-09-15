Renovation on William Stanley Business Park's Site 9 was supposed to start this summer. When will it actually start?

PITTSFIELD — The renovation of the William Stanley Business Park's largest building lot is going to start a little later than expected.
In May, Pittsfield's Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told The Eagle he hoped the ground breaking for work on the 16.5-acre site could begin by the end of August.
But during a update on the project Wednesday, Edward Weagle, an environmental consultant working on the project, told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority that the renovation of Site 9 will start in October.
After the meeting, Coakley said some of the prep work has taken longer than expected.
"The design permitting is taking longer than we had originally planned," Coakley said. "The engineering and design plans are very complicated."
The permitting process has to be completed before the city and PEDA, the quasi-public agency charged with the 52-acre business park's development, can send the project out to bid. When city officials announced in February that they had added $4.5 million of Pittsfield's remaining American Rescue Plan funding to meet the project's $10.8 million estimated price tag, Mayor Linda M. Tyer said the city planned to put the project out to bid in the spring with the goal of beginning construction this summer.
On Wednesday, Coakley said the city and PEDA hoped to get the bids out "fairly soon," so the first phase of the renovation project — the crashing and crushing of the jumble of concrete building foundations that cover the site — can start this fall.
Weagle, a geologist and principal of Roux Associates in Burlington, said plans call for the bid to be awarded next month.
"That's our hope," he said.
An additional drilling assessment on the site needs to be completed because plans call for roads and utilities to be placed on and near the on the lot.
"Whenever we install utilities we have to do an assessment," he said. "The approval process also has an assessment plan that has gone to DEP (the Department of Environmental Protection) for review."
The cracking and crushing of concrete on Site 9 is extensive, but Weagle said he believed it could be accomplished during the winter as long as the weather holds out.
"It we have a winter like we had last year I don't see us stopping for very long out here," he said.
In May, Coakley said he hoped the entire project could be completed by the end of next year.
PEDA's board also met in executive session Wednesday to discuss a proposal regarding the possible sale or lease of Site 9. Coakley declined to identify the interested party. Following the meeting, he said discussions are in the preliminary phase and the proposal does not involve the entire parcel.
Officials and developers have been interested in developing the business park's largest parcel since the General Electric Co. turned ownership of the site over to PEDA 11 years ago. But development has always been hampered by the jumble of uneven concrete building foundations that GE left behind before the ownership transfer took place.
It was originally thought that leaving the foundations of those demolished former GE buildings in place would make it easier for developers to build on, but that assessment has since changed.
Plans now call for those foundations to be crushed or cracked, then capped with green space, with roadways and utilities added later on. Right now, the plans' general concept calls for green space to be placed along Site 9's border with Woodlawn Avenue, commercial and retail establishments along its border with Tyler Street Extension and commercial and industrial uses slated for site's southern boundary along the CSX railroad tracks, Weagle said Wednesday.
Plans call for a large pile of building debris on Site 7 along Kellogg Street, the remnants of the GE structures that were originally located on Sites 7 and 8, to be used as fill on Site 9, Weagle added.
"The worst parts of the buildings were hauled off site; the rest was crushed," he said. "There's 25,000 cubic yards of this material."
He said that debris will probably be moved this winter.
Removing that debris would make Sites 7 and 8 more attractive to developers, Weagle said. Coakley said a national firm has expressed interest in those sites.
Site 8, which is where GE's administration building, known as "Building 40" was located, contains a large, smooth concrete building foundation. Two of the former structures on that site, Buildings 42 and 43, made up one of the largest industrial spaces in Western Massachusetts when they were built over 100 years ago, according to Eagle files.
When interest was expressed in Site 8 in 2016, PEDA officials told The Eagle that that foundation was smooth enough to build on, but Coakley said Wednesday that concerns regarding what is located underneath that massive slab, believed to be tunnels, would require it to be removed.
Coakley said the work on Site 9 will be completed before the renovation of Site 8 is addressed.
"What we've learned from the experience over at Site 9 is that nobody wants these concrete foundations," Weagle said. "It was kind of what we were sold on that we can use these foundations. The reality is that there's not a geotechnical engineer in the world who will offer up their liability insurance for somebody ... building on somebody else's foundation with no idea what's left.
"The stuff that's below ground here is a real problem.
"We've talked to the regulators about getting GE to do more work on Site 8," Weagle added. "They've said good luck."