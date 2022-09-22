<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Six Berkshire-area students receive $2,500 scholarships from Berkshire Bank

Six local students have recently received scholarships from Berkshire Bank's 2022 NeXt Gen Scholars program.

PITTSFIELD — Six Berkshire-area students are among the 40 recipients of more than $100,000 in scholarships from Berkshire Bank’s 2022 NeXt Gen Scholars program.

Each NeXt Gen Scholar will receive $2,500 in funding to support their pursuit of an undergraduate degree from an accredited nonprofit college or technical school.

The Berkshire-area recipients include Vivian Leona Bernard, Samantha Depson, Leila Fiana Paredes and Victoria Maria Tynan, all of Pittsfield; Lillian Rose Boudreau, of Adams; and Sean O’Dea, of Rowe.

Eighty-one Berkshire Bank employees volunteered to help select the winners from over 150 applications in the company's four-state coverage area.

