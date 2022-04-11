BOSTON — Six Berkshire-based entities are among 80 tourism organizations, chambers of commerce and municipalities across the state that have received $4 million from the Baker-Polito Administration and the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism as part of the state’s Travel and Tourism Recovery Grant Program.
Funds from the TTR Grant Pilot Program are dedicated to marketing projects that support the My Local MA campaign, enhance tourism recovery, and have the potential to increase non-resident visitation.
Berkshire entities that received Level 1 grants include: Berkshire Scenic Railway ($8,000), ProAdams Inc. ($49,000), Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce ($35,000), Clark Art Institute ($45,000) and the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce ($49,000).
Berkshire Regional Planning Commission received a $140,000 Level 3 grant for the Berkshire Collaboration Campaign, which will focus on downtown shopping/dining; outdoor recreation; and cultural districts.