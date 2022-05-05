<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Skoug named breast health nurse navigator at SVMC

Seline Skoug Photo

Seline Skoug

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SOUTHWESTERN VERMONT HEATLHCARE

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Registered nurse Seline Skoug has taken on the role of full-time breast health nurse navigator at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center's breast, health and imaging center.

In this new role, Skoug works as part of a multidisciplinary team to coordinate care and will provide ongoing emotional and clinical support in developing a patients’ breast health treatment plan. For the relatively few patients diagnosed with breast cancer, she ensures a smooth transition to the cancer center team.

Skoug, who has worked as a nurse at SVMC since 2010, spent 10 years as executive director at Casting for Recovery, a national nonprofit organization supporting women with breast cancer. She has worked with numerous community organizations in the area and has been volunteer EMT/AEMT with Arlington Rescue Squad in Arlington, Vt., since 2005. Skoug holds an associate's degree in nursing from Vermont Tech and a master's degree in healthcare administration from the former Simmons College, now Simmons University, in Boston. Skoug sits on the SVMC Nursing Advisory Committee, and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

