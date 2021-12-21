WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in both Massachusetts and Berkshire County have each dropped 1 cent this week, but both remain significantly higher than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.
The average state gas price heading into the Christmas holiday is $3.39 per gallon, a penny lower than the average price in Berkshire County. The average national gas price is $3.30 per gallon, which is 9 cents lower than the state average and 10 cents less than in the Berkshires.
The state price is 3 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.23 higher than at this time last year.
The national average has dropped 3 cents this week, is 11 cents lower than a month ago, and is $1.09 higher than at this time last year.
The average gas prices in the state’s 14 counties this week range from a high of $4.43 in Nantucket to a low of $3.29 in Bristol County. Berkshire County has the highest average gas price among the four counties of Western Massachusetts this week.