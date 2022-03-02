PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center’s Berkshire Regional Office will present “Smart About Art,” a forum on how to elevate an artistic practice into a business, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 15 at MUSE Housatonic, 430 Park St., Great Barrington.
The speaker will be Keith Girouard, senior business adviser and Berkshire regional director of the center's network.
The free event is for artists only and is limited to 12 participants, who must be registered to attend. Those who receive an event-closed notice can be added to a waiting list by contacting Jayne Bellora at jmbellora@msbdc.umass.edu.
Information/registration: 413-499-0933; jmbellora@msbdc.umass.edu.