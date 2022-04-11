AMHERST — The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center will hold a free webinar, “How to Open a Business in Massachusetts Legally”, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 26.
It will cover topics such as characteristics of an entrepreneur, selecting a business site, licensing, permitting and zoning, creating a funding proposal, legal structure of your business, how to secure start-up costs, and employer responsibilities in addition to others.
The speaker will be Richard Cheney, the director of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center's Central Regional Office. Information/registration: msbdc.org