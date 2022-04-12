PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center’s Berkshire office in Pittsfield will be holding “Be Profitable,” three free webinar workshops to provide existing businesses with an overview of key business success dynamics.
Module 1, “Tuning Your Operational & Business Model," will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 10. Module 2, "Better Financial Management,” will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 26. Module 3, “Market for Profit,” is 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 9.
The workshops will be presented by Mark Avnet, certified senior business advisor for the MSBDC's Berkshire office, and Keith Girouard, the Berkshire office's regional director and certified senior business advisor.
Those who attend all three modules will receive a complementary executive summary of the key action steps you can take today to be more profitable. Information: Jayne Bellora, jmbellora@msbdc.umass.edu.